Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Joe Caramagna

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

JOE CARAMAGNA: I’m from the place that gave us Pizzatown USA, River View East, and the Smackdown Women’s Champion WWE superstar Liv Morgan: Elmwood Park, NJ!

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

JOE CARAMAGNA: Peter Parker, the Sensational (and Amazing) Spider-Man! My first and forever favorite character. But in recent years, Ms. Marvel has been a close second, which makes a lot of sense if you think about the early days of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

JOE CARAMAGNA: The first one I remember reading is AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #278. A friend gave me a copy. I was already a fan of the cartoon Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, so I was excited to read it. I had never seen a Marvel comic before that.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

JOE CARAMAGNA: It’s more like lettering decided on me. When I was a student at the Kubert School, Marvel came looking for candidates for a lettering internship and my name came up. I interviewed for the job, and luckily, I got it! I learned so much working with Dave Sharpe in the Bullpen for a year, but after I left, I spent five years begging people for a job until Chris Eliopoulos took a chance on me and brought me into VC.