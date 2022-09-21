Letterer Appreciation Spotlight: Joe Sabino

MARVEL.COM: Where did you grow up?

JOE SABINO: In the suburbs of New Jersey, born and raised.

MARVEL.COM: Favorite Marvel character?

JOE SABINO: Always a Spider-Man fan.

MARVEL.COM: What was the first Marvel comic you ever read?

JOE SABINO: My mom's cousin bought me a FANTASTIC FOUR comic when I was a kid. I've been hooked on Marvel since.

MARVEL.COM: How did you decide to become a letterer?

JOE SABINO: I was a temp in the Bullpen for two years and I hopped on the opportunity to learn and work under Chris Eliopoulos for his group, Virtual Calligraphy.

MARVEL.COM: How do you unwind after a long day of lettering?

JOE SABINO: Wait – days of lettering end?! I both coach and play ice hockey. I also enjoy going for drives on open roads.