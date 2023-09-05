The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Loki contains multitudes. Although the Marvel Universe's resident God of Mischief has shown himself capable of sinister hijinks and other evil acts, his journey has never quite stayed so straightforward. Along the way, he set out to discover who he truly is, and perhaps never before has that story been so fully realized than it is in LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014) by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett.

LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014) tells the tale of a reborn Trickster, one who usurped the form of the "Kid Loki" persona. This younger version—who was born after the death of the original Loki in SIEGE (2009)—once dedicated his life to turning over a new leaf with his fellow heroes in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (2011). However, he got betrayed by the older Loki's mischief, given form as a raven called Ikol who pretended he wanted to help. Ultimately, Ikol tricked Kid Loki and took over his body for his own ends, which continued through Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie's YOUNG AVENGERS (2013) into LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014).