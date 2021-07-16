Comics
Published July 16, 2021

Meet the Iron Avengers in 'Avengers: Tech-On' #1

Look inside the new issue today, then read it on August 11!

by Marvel

When the Red Skull wields a strange new power that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers turn to Tony Stark's experimental new technology to save us all. Here come the Iron Avengers—Avengers Tech-On!

Sleek high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack power face off against Super Villains enhanced to match. It's mechs and mayhem in the Marvel Mighty Manner, and it all arrives on August 11 in AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1!

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1 cover by Eiichi Shimizu
AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1 cover by Eiichi Shimizu

AVENGERS: TECH-ON is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz

Look inside the issue with the gallery below, pre-order with your LCS today, then read on August 11!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 on Disney+

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Death of Scarlet Witch Unleashes Chaos on the World of Mutantkind in New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' Trailer

TV Shows

Loki: Episode 6 Event Report

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Loki: Deconstructing He Who Remains’ Life’s Work at the Citadel at the End of Time

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Meet the Man Behind the Curtain, He Who Remains

In this article: Avengers, Red Skull (Johann Shmidt), Iron Man (Tony Stark)
1/
AVENGERS: TECH-ON #1 preview art by Chamba

Related

Comics

Who Is Yelena Belova?

A super-spy, a Black Widow, a loyal agent, or a defector? We’ve got all the answers here.

2 days ago

Comics

Venom Faces Knull in the Battle for all of Earth

Read the ‘King in Black’ event on Marvel Unlimited now.

3 days ago

Comics

Joe Jusko's Incredible ‘Marvel Masterpieces’ Illustrations Are Back on New Covers

Check out over 20 'Marvel Masterpieces' variant covers coming this October!

3 days ago

Comics

July 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

From 'Aliens' to 'Star Wars' to 'Thor,' find all the fresh Marvel mags right here!

4 days ago