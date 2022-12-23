Looking back on 2022 from Marvel Unlimited

As we wind down the year here at Marvel Unlimited headquarters, we wanted to take a moment and reflect on the astonishing year we had with you, the loyal Marvel Unlimited community. With our first full year after the release of the all-new Marvel Unlimited app, everyone at Marvel has been dedicated to making your comics reading experience the best it can be and we hope you've had a wonderful year of enjoying the many adventures of Marvel's Super Heroes and more.

After releasing the new Marvel Unlimited mobile app in 2021, we pledged to the community that there would be continued updates and support to the app. We're enormously proud of the fact that the Marvel Unlimited team worked tirelessly all year resulting in 24 app updates throughout 2022. Each and every update helped to fix bugs (many of which were reported by you, our faithful users) as well as introduce new features.

Some of our favorite new features included: