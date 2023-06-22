Comics
Published June 22, 2023

'Love Unlimited': Captain Marvel and War Machine Go on Vacation

Read an all-new story arc starring the super hero couple in the romance anthology run exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #55: Creators Sean McKeever, Lorenzo Susi, and Pete Pantazis deliver Avengers-worthy drama in a love story starring cosmic defender Captain Marvel and Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA the armored soldier War Machine.

CCover to LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE INFINITY COMIC #55.
Cover to LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE INFINITY COMIC #55.

Captain Marvel and War Machine’s relationship has seen many ups and downs. But currently this power couple is facing a major down—especially since Rhodey has been plagued by sleep terrors. And it’s left them in a major funk, even after talking to their best friends Tony Stark and Spider-Woman. Maybe a lavish vacation across space can rekindle their love? Or, has this relationship finally burned out?

Grab your first look at the whirlwind “World Tour” story in LOVE UNLIMITED #55 now, then read the full issue on the Marvel Unlimited app. New chapters of this six-part arc will drop each Thursday!

Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE INFINITY COMIC (2023) #55.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE INFINITY COMIC (2023) #55.
Preview panels from LOVE UNLIMITED: CAPTAIN MARVEL AND WAR MACHINE INFINITY COMIC (2023) #55.

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Read the Complete ‘Secret Invasion’ on Marvel Unlimited

