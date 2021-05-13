Comics
Published May 13, 2021

Luciano Vecchio Spotlights Marvel’s LGBTQ+ Characters and Moments in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Introduction

Get a sneak peek at the intro today and pick it up on June 23!

by Christine Dinh
Marvel's Voices: Pride

Earlier this week, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio shared details on the new mutant hero, Somnus, making his debut in next month’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1. Today, we’re giving you an exclusive look at the special’s beautiful introduction, written and illustrated by Vecchio!

Hitting shelves June 23, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron GillenOlivier Coipel, Steve OrlandoAnthony OliveiraTini HowardVita AyalaKris AnkaJavier Garrón, and many more!

Vecchio’s introduction spotlights Marvel’s storied history of LGBTQ+ characters and landmark moments, such as Wiccan and Hulkling’s romance, Northstar’s marriage to longtime partner Kyle Jinadu, and America Chavez’s fight for the legacy of her two moms. 

Get your first look at two pages of the poignant introduction below, and check out the rest of the intro as well as new stories this June! 

In addition, don’t miss Vecchio’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover in its full glory. An homage to the iconic Marvel 25th Anniversary covers released in 1985, the cover depicts Somnus surrounded by some of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. And for eagle-eyed fans, a spot reserved for one more beloved Marvel icon: the God of Mischief himself, Loki! The now fully revealed cover shows the Asgardian trickster at the side of his former Young Avengers teammate America Chavez!

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Frame Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Frame Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

“It blew my mind when I learned this special was being put together. Something that not too long ago seemed a wild dream is finally happening! I think this is one of those history-making touchstones for LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel, one of those moments that sets the bar higher and starts a lasting paradigm shift, and I’m just grateful to be lucky enough to be asked to contribute to it,” artist Luciano Vecchio previously said. “And on a more personal note, after my short story in the first MARVEL'S VOICES special last year this feels like an organic progression in the right direction, and I can’t stop smiling about it.”

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 introduction by LUCIANO VECCHIO
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 introduction by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Speaking on the creation of the Somnus as well as the variant cover, Vecchio added, “MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE is ticking so many dream assignments for me! On top of doing the cover, a frame variant, and a story that I got to write myself, I also got to design a new queer character introduced in a story written by Steve Orlando. I’m so happy to finally collaborate officially with Steve and I fell in love with Somnus’ concept and backstory right away.”

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 introduction by LUCIANO VECCHIO
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 introduction by LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE! 
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA, CLAUDIA AGUIRRE & MORE!
Frame Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO (APR210818)
On Sale 6/23

