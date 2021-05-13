Luciano Vecchio Spotlights Marvel’s LGBTQ+ Characters and Moments in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Introduction

Earlier this week, Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio shared details on the new mutant hero, Somnus, making his debut in next month’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1. Today, we’re giving you an exclusive look at the special’s beautiful introduction, written and illustrated by Vecchio!

Hitting shelves June 23, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron Gillen, Olivier Coipel, Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveira, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Kris Anka, Javier Garrón, and many more!

Vecchio’s introduction spotlights Marvel’s storied history of LGBTQ+ characters and landmark moments, such as Wiccan and Hulkling’s romance, Northstar’s marriage to longtime partner Kyle Jinadu, and America Chavez’s fight for the legacy of her two moms.

Get your first look at two pages of the poignant introduction below, and check out the rest of the intro as well as new stories this June!

In addition, don’t miss Vecchio’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover in its full glory. An homage to the iconic Marvel 25th Anniversary covers released in 1985, the cover depicts Somnus surrounded by some of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. And for eagle-eyed fans, a spot reserved for one more beloved Marvel icon: the God of Mischief himself, Loki! The now fully revealed cover shows the Asgardian trickster at the side of his former Young Avengers teammate America Chavez!