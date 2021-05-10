Steve Orlando and Luciano Vecchio Dream Up Somnus for 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1

Last week, fans got their first glimpse at a brand-new hero set to debut this June—SOMNUS! Fans eager to learn more about this mysterious character will have to pick up MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, where his fascinating backstory will be told by critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando and, in her Marvel Comics debut, Eisner-nominated artist Claudia Aguirre.

A mutant who had an extraordinary impact on an X-Man long ago, Somnus’ powers give him total control of people’s dreams, but he was never able to follow his own. Now, Somnus is given a second chance at life, and he’s determined to make the most out of it on the thriving mutant nation of Krakoa! With a mesmerizing costume design by artist Luciano Vecchio and unique mutant gifts, it’s time for Somnus to step up in a big way and become the hero he was always destined to be.