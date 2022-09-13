Meet Man-Thing, Marvel’s Fear-Inducing Swamp Creature

Due in large part to Sallis’ neglect, Brandt betrayed her husband to Advanced Idea Mechanics, AKA A.I.M., which wanted to obtain the formula for itself. Sallis ended up destroying his research and fleeing from A.I.M. As he was driving, the scientist injected himself with the only remaining vial of the serum and crashed his car into the swamp. That combination of the serum, magic, and the properties of the swamp itself turned Sallis into Man-Thing and created the Nexus of All Realities.

Transforming into Man-Thing altered Sallis in major ways. His body was changed from human to vegetable matter, making him essentially indestructible and malleable enough to slip through such objects as fences. However, his intelligence and capacity for language disappeared, leaving him a being of almost pure instinct. While Man-Thing generally helps those on the side of good, fear provokes him, and those he touches while feeling that emotion are burned, sometimes whole – hence his tagline, “Whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing!”

In one of Man-Thing’s earliest adventures, the remaining members of Project: Gladiator hired Ka-Zar to help track down the missing Sallis. At the same time, they were forced to deal with A.I.M. agitators attempting to turn the local populace against them. In the end, Ka-Zar and Man-Thing defeated A.I.M., though Dr. Wilma Calvin – the leader of Project: Gladiator and one of the earliest people to realize Man-Thing and Sallis were one in the same – was gravely injured in the process and ended up in coma.