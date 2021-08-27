“The Last of the Marvels” Sees the Return of the First of the Marvels
Upcoming "The Last of the Marvels” storyline teases the return of Mar-Vell this November in ‘Captain Marvel' #34 with a cover by Artgerm!
“The Last of the Marvels,” the highly anticipated arc in writer Kelly Thompson’s hit run on CAPTAIN MARVEL, kicks off next month when a mysterious villain begins to target the very legacy of the Captain Marvel mantle. The saga will feature Carol Danvers teaming up with other former Captain Marvels and Captain Marvel-inspired heroes including Genis-Vell, Kamala Khan, and perhaps even Mar-Vell himself!
Seen on Artgerm’s newly revealed variant cover for November’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #34, the original Captain Marvel is back in all his glory.
The Silver Age star met his untimely end in 1982’s legendary DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL graphic novel. Will he make his grand return to combat this strange new threat and restore hope for Carol and the Captain Marvel name? Check out Artgerm’s variant cover below and don’t miss the reveal of the year in this exciting chapter of “Last of the Marvels” this November!
CAPTAIN MARVEL #34
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Main Cover by IBAN COELLO
Teaser Variant Cover by ARTGERM
Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM
On Sale 11/17!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer
Movies
Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos