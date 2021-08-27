Comics
Published August 27, 2021

“The Last of the Marvels” Sees the Return of the First of the Marvels

Upcoming "The Last of the Marvels” storyline teases the return of Mar-Vell this November in ‘Captain Marvel' #34 with a cover by Artgerm!

by Marvel

“The Last of the Marvels,” the highly anticipated arc in writer Kelly Thompson’s hit run on CAPTAIN MARVEL, kicks off next month when a mysterious villain begins to target the very legacy of the Captain Marvel mantle. The saga will feature Carol Danvers teaming up with other former Captain Marvels and Captain Marvel-inspired heroes including Genis-Vell, Kamala Khan, and perhaps even Mar-Vell himself!

Seen on Artgerm’s newly revealed variant cover for November’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #34, the original Captain Marvel is back in all his glory.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34 Variant Cover by Artgerm
CAPTAIN MARVEL #34 Variant Cover by Artgerm

The Silver Age star met his untimely end in 1982’s legendary DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL graphic novel. Will he make his grand return to combat this strange new threat and restore hope for Carol and the Captain Marvel name? Check out Artgerm’s variant cover below and don’t miss the reveal of the year in this exciting chapter of “Last of the Marvels” this November!

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34
Written by KELLY  THOMPSON
Art by SERGIO DÁVILA
Main Cover by IBAN COELLO
Teaser Variant Cover by ARTGERM
Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM
On Sale 11/17!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

In this article: Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell), Photon (Genis-Vell), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

