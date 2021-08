“The Last of the Marvels” Sees the Return of the First of the Marvels

“The Last of the Marvels,” the highly anticipated arc in writer Kelly Thompson’s hit run on CAPTAIN MARVEL, kicks off next month when a mysterious villain begins to target the very legacy of the Captain Marvel mantle. The saga will feature Carol Danvers teaming up with other former Captain Marvels and Captain Marvel-inspired heroes including Genis-Vell, Kamala Khan, and perhaps even Mar-Vell himself!



Seen on Artgerm’s newly revealed variant cover for November’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #34, the original Captain Marvel is back in all his glory.