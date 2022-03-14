March 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The Marvel Universe is in for a reckoning.

First, Wolverine will put an end to Omega Red's threat against the past, present and future of mutantkind in X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5 by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara. The unbelievable climax is not only an experience comic readers won’t soon forget, but also sets the stage for the ultimate finale in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5.

To see why the key to the future lies in the past, check out X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #5, the penultimate chapter in Wolverine's X LIVES/X DEATHS saga!