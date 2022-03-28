March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, outside of Krakoa's borders, the Marvel Universe will keep its spectacular Spider-heroes mighty busy. This week, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 will conclude one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade...and you may just surprise yourself with who you’re rooting for! Saladin Ahmed and Michele Bandini will send Miles Morales millions of miles from home in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36, where Miles and Shift get lost in the multiverse, while Cindy Moon pursues a powerful, ancient witch who is draining the life force out of young people in SILK #3. Finally, SPIDER-WOMAN #21 will pit Jessica Drew against the ANTI-ARACH-9, who will put Jess and everyone she loves in serious trouble.

Hulk will find himself in the spotlight this week as well, as the acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues in HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MONSTER #1. Writer/artist Jim Rugg will unfurl the full saga of the Incredible Hulk, from the very beginning to the present. Then, in HULK #5, Bruce Banner’s Starship Hulk experiment will face its toughest field test yet – but this time, it might crack under the pressure. Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute…but what if he’s wrong?

This week's comics will also propel Carol Danvers into a brand new storyline with CAPTAIN MARVEL #37, where Kelly Thompson and Julius Ohta attempt to give Carol and her good friend Monica Rambeau a break...but with Binary loose on Earth, the heroes have no time to breathe. There's no telling what this new force in the Universe will do next in this perfect jumping-on point in the longest CAPTAIN MARVEL run yet. IRON FIST #2 will also see Lin Lie adjusting to his role as he struggles to handle the warring sources of his power. Can he find balance before they consume him? The answers he seeks may lie at the heart of K'un-Lun — with the past Iron Fists!

Behold the inner workings of the Quiet Council, see our amazing Spider-heroes swing into action, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #37

DARK AGES (2021) #6

GHOST RIDER (2022) #2

HULK (2021) #5

HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MONSTER (2022) #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #1

IRON FIST (2022) #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #36

SILK (2022) #3

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH (2022) #3

SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #21

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #21

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #93

X-CELLENT (2022) #2

New Collections

CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS - OF ONCE AND FUTURE KINGS (2022) #0

THE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 (2022) #0

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS (2021) #0

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: BISHOP'S CROSSING (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82

AVENGERS #51

AVENGERS FOREVER #1

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #5

BLACK PANTHER #2

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #2

IRON MAN #15

KANG THE CONQUEROR #5

MOON KNIGHT #6

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #3

S.W.O.R.D. #11

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3

THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN #1

VENOM #3

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1

WOLVERINE #19

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #28

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

