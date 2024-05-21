Marvel Anniversary One-Shot Takes Readers to the 85th Century

Each August, Marvel Comics commemorates its anniversary with a grand, giant-size one-shot that boldly explores the scope of the Marvel mythos in exciting ways, such as last year’s Eisner-nominated MARVEL AGE #1000. This year is no exception, as all-star creators craft stories set in the far, far future of the Marvel Universe in MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL!

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will feature stories by a wide array of talent, from legendary creators to rising stars, including Ryan North, Alan Davis, Christopher Priest, Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Steve Skroce, Josh Cassara, Stephen Byrne, Kaku Yuji, Carlo Pagulayan and more! Discover how history will remember your favorite heroes and their legendary exploits in this daring trip to the 85th century!

In the far future, exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend—half remembered, but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story—about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel, and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur! And more!