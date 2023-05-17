Marvel Comics and Creators Nominated for the 2023 Eisner Awards

Earlier today, the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards announced its list of 2023 nominees. Across 32 categories, Marvel Comics titles and talent came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.

Every year, the Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony.

Check out Marvel's 2023 nominees below: