See Marvel's First Family Like Never Before in 'Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four' #1

Over the last year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new WHAT IF…? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into classic Marvel Comics storytelling! Following Donald Duck’s remarkable adventures as Wolverine and Thor, and Minnie’s flight as Captain Marvel, the whole gang gets in on the action this January in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1!



Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1 will take things back to very foundation of the Marvel Universe! In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby kicked off the age of heroes in FANTASTiC FOUR (1961) #1 and now, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald pay homage to this landmark comic! See the gang put a wild spin on Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s fateful space voyage, the cosmic storm that gifted them their unique abilities, and their legendary first super hero battle against Mole Man.

YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS AS MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY!

Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the Fantastic Four. And they’ll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!



“As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel’s first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!” Editor Mark Paniccia shared.