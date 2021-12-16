'Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus' Celebrates the Historic Debut of Spider-Man
Just in time for Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary, revisit the month Spider-Man made his amazing debut in the 'Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus,' arriving in June 2022!
Where were you in June of 1962?
We know where Spider-Man was: making his historic debut in AMAZING FANTASY #15. But that wasn't the only thing going on in that all-important month in Marvel history... Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank Pym donned his cybernetic helmet, becoming Ant-Man. The FF squared off against Namor and Doctor Doom. Kid Colt mixed it up with the Circus of Crime. Millie the Model got mixed up in more Hanover hijinks. Patsy and Hedy worked on their frenemy-ship. Star-crossed lovers dealt with the ups and downs of romance, all while tales of horror and fantasy stories crept from the pages of titles like Strange Tales.
In the tradition of the recent MARVEL: AUGUST 1961 omnibus which celebrated the Fantastic Four’s debut, the MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS will collect every comic from this month of Marvel milestones: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #83; AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15; TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #35; KATHY #18; LIFE WITH MILLIE #18; PATSY WALKER #102; KID COLT, OUTLAW #106; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #6; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #7; MILLIE THE MODEL #110; STRANGE TALES (1951) #100; TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #33; LOVE ROMANCES #101; INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #3; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #72; PATSY AND HEDY #84 and RAWHIDE KID (1955) #30.
Check out the cover by Javier Rodríguez as well as the Direct Market exclusive cover by the legendary Steve Ditko and don’t miss your chance to own this special piece of Marvel Comics history when the MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS arrives in June.
Retailers, don’t forget to order copies by Monday, December 20!
MARVEL: JUNE 1962 OMNIBUS HARDCOVER
Cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
Direct Market Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer
Culture & Lifestyle
Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds