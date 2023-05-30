Comics
Published May 30, 2023

Marvel's Stormbreakers Take a Trip Through X-Men History in New Variant Covers

Check out July’s collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers celebrating the X-Men’s 60th Anniversary!

by Marvel

This year marks 60 thrilling years of both the Avengers and the X-Men! In June, the 2023 class of Marvel Stormbreakers will celebrate the Avengers with stunning new variant covers - and come July, it’s the mutants’ turn!

Just as the X-Men enter FALL OF X, an unpredictable new era for Marvel’s Merry Mutants, revisit your favorite time periods from throughout X-history in eight stunning covers that will adorn Marvel’s hottest titles in July. Marvel’s elite artists have delivered fresh takes on classic moments in the mutant mythos including Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost’s fabulous debut, Rogue joining the team, the rise of the Sentinels, and more.

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today!

As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/5
CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA
X-MEN #24 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SINISTER FOUR #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 7/12
IMMORTAL X-MEN #13 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
X-FORCE #42 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN
X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

On Sale 7/19
X-MEN RED #13 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 7/26
Check out all eight covers now and pick them up at your local comic shop this June!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

