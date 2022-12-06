Marvel Unlimited Is a Perfect Gift for New and Longtime Comic Readers

This holiday season, give the gift of the Marvel Universe!

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers readers unlimited access to over 30,000 digital comics ranging all of Marvel history—from Spider-Man’s first appearance right through his ongoing series unfolding in comic shops now. This Webby award-winning service is a groundbreaking catalog of just about every Marvel comic you can get your hands on, with new comics—including app-exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics—added every single week as early as three months after they’re in stores. Classic issues are added monthly to Marvel Unlimited too, which means our library just keeps on growing!

Now, through January 3, 2023, cart code GIFTMU55 will allow you to gift this one-of-a-kind service to your favorite comic readers. Use GIFTMU55 at checkout to unlock a one year subscription to Marvel Unlimited for $55.* If you’re not signed in or don’t have a Marvel account you will be prompted to sign in first or create an account. You will then be redirected to the gifting checkout page. Please contact @MarvelSupport for any questions.

Ideal for those starting their comics journey (or seasoned collectors in need of space), Marvel Unlimited is a desktop browser and fully guided mobile app that offers recommended starting points, reading guides, complete events, and entire comic runs. Readers can enjoy all 544 issues of the X-Men’s first ever series, read the complete INFINITY GAUNTLET event starring Thanos and the Avengers, learn all about Kang, or even unpack Namor’s earliest comic book history. Your entry points are endless.