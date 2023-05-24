Moon Knight’s Midnight Mission with Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel Unlimited Comic Book Club’s @FemalePeterParker

New to reading comics or looking for a place to chat Marvel with friends? Join Jess, AKA @FemalePeterParker as she covers fan-picked comic series that offer entry points into the world of Marvel Comics! On Instagram Live this past Sunday, May 21, Jess and listeners picked MOON KNIGHT (2021) #1-6 for the spotlight, and covered this intro arc with hosts Ryan Penagos and Jasmine Estrada on a new episode of Marvel’s Pull List. This volume by creators Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio centers on Moon Knight: Marc Spector’s “Midnight Mission,” and brings an old ally/former love interest back into the mix—the incomparable West Coast Avenger Tigra.

And, in a special guest appearance, Jed MacKay himself hopped on the call to cover Tigra and Moon Knight’s history, the creation of character Hunter’s Moon, plus all things Lunar Legionnaire.

