Moon Girl's New Comic Series, Jason Aaron's Next Avengers Epic, and More Announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel
Learn more about some of Marvel Comics’ biggest announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Marvel’s famous Next Big Thing panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con just concluded and, as always, it was filled to the brim with announcements, first looks, and teases about the future of the Marvel Universe!
Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom, and an incredible lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell (IRON MAN), Jonathan Hickman (X-MEN), Ram V (VENOM, CARNAGE), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) came together to reveal some of the hottest Marvel titles coming your way in the next few months. Here’s some of the panel’s biggest announcements!
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1
Marvel Comics visionary Jason Aaron will unite his work on AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER, and AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC into one incredible epic in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Aaron will kick off the saga with superstar artist Bryan Hitch in November’s AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: ALPHA one-shot before crossing over between issues of AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER!
From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imagining. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who’ve ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.
Here’s what Aaron said about tying together his many contributions to the Avengers mythos: “Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine. Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time.”
“Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you.”
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH
On Sale 11/30
DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 (OF 4)
From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Doctor Strange story like you’ve never seen in DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE! Launching in November, the four-issue limited series sees Doctor Strange awaken alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait!
DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #1 (OF 4)
Written by TRADD MOORE
Art by TRADD MOORE
Wraparound Cover by TRADD MOORE
On Sale 11/23
IRON MAN #25
November will also see an oversized celebration for the Golden Avenger’s 650th issue in IRON MAN #25! It’s Iron Man Day in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony’s heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man? Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta.
PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man’s quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what’s coming up next for the Armored Avenger!
IRON MAN #25
Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, KURT BUSIEK & MUREWA AYODELE
Art by ANGEL UNZUETA, BENJAMIN DEWEY & DOTUN AKANDE
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 11/16
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s highly-anticipated new solo series will arrive in December! Written by Jordan Ifueko and drawn by Alba Glez, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 will begin a brand-new era for the breakout young hero as the smartest person in the Marvel Universe also takes her place as one of its greatest heroes!
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1
Written by JORDAN IFUEKO
Art by ALBA GLEZ
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale December 2022
