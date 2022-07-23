Moon Girl's New Comic Series, Jason Aaron's Next Avengers Epic, and More Announced at Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel

Marvel’s famous Next Big Thing panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con just concluded and, as always, it was filled to the brim with announcements, first looks, and teases about the future of the Marvel Universe!

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom, and an incredible lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell (IRON MAN), Jonathan Hickman (X-MEN), Ram V (VENOM, CARNAGE), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) came together to reveal some of the hottest Marvel titles coming your way in the next few months. Here’s some of the panel’s biggest announcements!

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

Marvel Comics visionary Jason Aaron will unite his work on AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER, and AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC into one incredible epic in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Aaron will kick off the saga with superstar artist Bryan Hitch in November’s AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: ALPHA one-shot before crossing over between issues of AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER!

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imagining. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who’ve ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

Here’s what Aaron said about tying together his many contributions to the Avengers mythos: “Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine. Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time.”

“Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you.”

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 11/30