Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight Ghost Riders From Throughout Marvel History in New Variant Covers
Just in time for the launch of 'Spirits of Vengeance,' September's collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers will feature various iterations of Ghost Rider.
This September, past and present Ghost Riders are targeted by a reawakened enemy in SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE, a new ongoing series from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Sean Damien Hill. To celebrate the launch, Marvel’s Stormbreakers have turned out hell-raising covers for September’s collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers! Each piece spotlights a different Ghost Rider from Marvel Comics history, including ones set to star in the new series. Across eight covers, feast your eyes on Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Phantom Rider, Vengeance, and the Ghost Rider of 1,000,000 BC.
Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.
Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.
On Sale 9/4
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
SCARLET WITCH #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo
On Sale 9/11
VENOM #37 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
On Sale 9/18
AVENGERS #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
DEADPOOL #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
X-MEN #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
On Sale 9/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
