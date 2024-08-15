Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight Ghost Riders From Throughout Marvel History in New Variant Covers

On Sale 9/4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

SCARLET WITCH #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo



On Sale 9/11

VENOM #37 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck



On Sale 9/18

AVENGERS #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

DEADPOOL #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

X-MEN #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande



On Sale 9/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

Check out all eight covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

