Comics
Published August 15, 2024

Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight Ghost Riders From Throughout Marvel History in New Variant Covers

Just in time for the launch of 'Spirits of Vengeance,' September's collection of Marvel's Stormbreakers Variant Covers will feature various iterations of Ghost Rider.

by Marvel

This September, past and present Ghost Riders are targeted by a reawakened enemy in SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE, a new ongoing series from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Sean Damien Hill. To celebrate the launch, Marvel’s Stormbreakers have turned out hell-raising covers for September’s collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers! Each piece spotlights a different Ghost Rider from Marvel Comics history, including ones set to star in the new series. Across eight covers, feast your eyes on Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Phantom Rider, Vengeance, and the Ghost Rider of 1,000,000 BC.
 
Every month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.
 
Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

DEADPOOL #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 9/4
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein 
SCARLET WITCH #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo
 
On Sale 9/11
VENOM #37 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck 
 
On Sale 9/18
AVENGERS #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
DEADPOOL #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
X-MEN #4 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
 
On Sale 9/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

Check out all eight covers now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Ghost Rider (Daniel Ketch), Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze), Ghost Rider (Kushala), Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)
1/
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein 

Related

Comics

'Hellverine' Blazes a Fiery Future in the Marvel Universe in New Ongoing Series

Following the smash hit 'Hellverine' limited series, a 'Hellverine' ongoing series from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco launches this December.

1 day ago

Comics

Marvel Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with 'Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special' #1

This October, 'Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special' #1 celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with new stories starring Robbie Reyes.

4 weeks ago

Comics

July 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Kick off the From the Ashes Era with the X-Men, join Hulk and Wolverine's battle against the vampires of 'Blood Hunt,' and more in this week's comics!

1 month ago

Comics

'Spirits of Vengeance' Summons a Dark Entity to Snuff Out Ghost Riders Past & Present

This September, Vengeance hunts Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, the Hood, and more in 'Spirits of Vengeance,' a new ongoing series from Sabir Pirzada and Sean Damien Hill.

1 month ago