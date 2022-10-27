Mephisto’s Most Impactful Deals

Mephisto’s Deal with Cynthia von Doom Forever Changes Her Son

When Victor von Doom was a child, his family experienced persecution in Latveria under the Baron due to their Romani heritage. His mother, Cynthia von Doom, responded by making a deal with Mephisto, trading her soul for the power to fight back against her oppressors.

However, unbeknownst to her, the power Cynthia wielded against her enemies resulted in the death of innocent children. As Cynthia lamented her actions and renounced her power, she was killed by one of the Baron’s men and her soul became trapped in Hell.

Cynthia’s deal with Mephisto had massive ramifications for her son Victor and, in many ways, drove him to become a villain (and occasional antihero). For example, the accident that disfigured Victor was the result of an attempt to build a machine that could communicate with her in the afterlife. He also learned magic in hopes of rescuing her. Eventually, with the help of Doctor Stephen Strange, Victor freed his mother in DOCTOR STRANGE & DOCTOR DOOM: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT (1989) by Roger Stern and Mike Mignola.