'Marvel's Voices': Justin A. Reynolds Loves the Vantage Point of Standing in Two Different Dimensions

The whole transparent truth about my (author) origin story?

I did not grow up believing I’d one day pen a Marvel comic. My inner narrative voice wasn’t whispering, hey, man, soon the world will recognize your immense talent and have no choice but to heap bountiful rewards upon your ridiculous work ethic. Um, that would’ve been dope though. Can you imagine that degree of super-villainous self-actualization? That level of personal conviction? You’d make a hell of a Spades partner.

It’s not that I lacked confidence. When I was trying to figure out publishing—namely, how to get my stories in front of someone who’d champion my work—I asked myself why I had so much confidence. And what I occasionally lost in faith, I made up for with exuberance and earnestness! I was gonna make it happen! It was when, not if!

In kindergarten, gripping a jumbo pencil, I wrote: I want to be a writer when I grow up. My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Bennett, told me my reading comprehension and essay writing were the best she’d ever seen. In fourth grade, I constructed actual physical books for my work. For my covers, I glued wallpaper to cardboard or used fabric from Mom’s sewing kit. My books always had spines to write my surname on, because how else would you find it on the shelf? I even learned to stitch, to bind the book together. It almost feels strange now, to reflect on how “real” it felt—the notion that one day I’d be a writer whose books you could borrow from your local library. How, even as a kid, I knew my stories deserved the protection and beauty that was afforded to “actual” books.

I was blessed to grow up in a house that, like the Xavier Institute, championed creativity and self-expression (thanks, Mom!) while also emphasizing pragmatism and self-actualization (good looks, Pop!). My parents honed both sides of my brain—Mom, the librarian, was the dreamer, and Pop, the math whiz, was a bottom-line realist. Together, they fostered curiosity—I could read what I wanted. We debated music, movies, TV and books. They encouraged diversity—Mom loved rom-coms and old black-and-white films, while Dad loved science fiction. Every first Saturday, Mom took my sister and I to the flea market to buy mystery bags filled with random comics. We watched X-Men after school and Star Trek with Dad at night. I grew up loving both Storm and Geordi La Forge. As far as I knew, I could be a super hero or explore deep space— my parents never disillusioned me of either, and for that, I’m forever appreciative. They made the impossible not only plausible but probable. In no small way, I am my parents’ legacy.

That said, like many artists, it was always hard to know if I possessed the requisite talent to “make it” or if I was super delusional.

Like many artists, for years, I survived on a few thoughtful bread crumbs sprinkled along my path by awesome teachers and close friends who purportedly saw something in my work.