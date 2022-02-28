'Marvel's Voices' Celebrates Marvel's Legacy in New Spotlight Series

This year, Marvel’s Voices continues its journey across podcast, comics, trades, and essays. Starting in March, we are excited to continue introducing and spotlighting the unique voices of the Marvel Universe with the Marvel’s Voices Spotlight Series on Marvel.com.

The last four years have not only been a chance to highlight creators and characters of color, but to celebrate their work and the power of representation. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate another incredible year of highlighting the amazing people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are a part of the amazing Marvel Universe, including a number of new voices joining the Marvel family!

In case you missed it, Marvel’s Voices' first trade collection, MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY, was released in January. The 200-page trade includes MARVEL’S VOICES #1, MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY (2021), plus reprints of significant stories, brand-new essays, and excerpts of interviews from some of your favorite Marvel’s Voices episodes. We also kicked off our fifth season of the Marvel’s Voices podcast, exploring the evolving mythos of some of our favorite Marvel Super Heroes on February 10, 2022. You can catch up on season five here.

And that’s just the beginning!

Last year, we kicked off the Marvel’s Voices Spotlight Series, revolving around the “Powers and Possibilities of the Marvel Universe.” We brought in artists, journalists, hosts, writers, and fans to talk about their fandom and how the stories and characters in the Marvel Universe expanded their ideas of possibilities and powers they have as creatives. Whether it was Omar Holmon spotlighting why his love of Daredevil helped him live more authentically, Karla Pacheco exploring her love of Deadpool and Spider-Woman and what it meant to “fit in”, or Alyssa Wong reflecting on the powerful impact of writing a complex queer Asian character like Doctor Aphra, each writer brought their unique story and voices to the series celebrating something we all have in common: our love of the Marvel Universe.

To extend our celebration of all things Marvel, the Marvel’s Voices Spotlight Series is focusing on a “Celebration of Legacy.” And we have plenty to celebrate! Including more comic anthologies, more trades and so many anniversaries. There's the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man and the anniversaries of some of our favorite characters Luke Cage, Monica Rambeau (Spectrum), Tyrone "Ty" Johnson (Cloak), Roberto "Bobby" Da Costa (Sunspot), Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099), Kevin "Kasper" Cole (White Tiger) and Nicholas Joseph "Nick" Fury Jr., and the list goes on and on.

We are kicking things off next month with an amazing essay by author Justin A. Reynolds talking about his love of comics, Spider-Man, and celebrating joining the Marvel Universe. So be on the lookout and make sure you are following all of Marvel’s social channels to keep up-to-date with all the amazing pieces we have planned to celebrate this year!

In the meantime make sure to look out for the upcoming MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY trade paperback available in April and MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY (2022) #1 coming out this May!