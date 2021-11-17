'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' Returns With Another Star-Packed Special Celebrating Black History Month

Marvel's Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you’ve never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel’s Black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage’s 50th Anniversary! All brought to the page by an incredible lineup of new and established artists.

Here’s what Marvel’s Voices consulting editor and Podcast Host Angélique Roché had to say about the series' success:

“Over the last four years, Marvel’s Voices has expanded and grown exponentially. Most importantly, Marvel’s Voices has served as both an entry point and gathering place for fans and creatives new and old; spotlighting our voices and the diversity of storytelling in the Marvel Universe. MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGECY #1 in 2022 not only marks the beginning of a new year of Marvel’s Voices anthologies but a slate of incredible upcoming content, including our first Marvel's Voices trades and collections, a brand new podcast season, and so much more.”

In 2018, Marvel’s Voices began as a podcast with video components aimed at spotlighting creatives of color around the Marvel Universe. Since then, Marvel’s Voices has released multiple podcast seasons, live segments at Comic Cons, been featured on panels and expanded its umbrella to include a comic book imprint with multiple issues to date. Be there in February when the tradition continues in MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY #1!

Check out the cover by artist ChrisCross above, and stay tuned for more exciting Marvel’s Voices news in the coming weeks!

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, NATACHA BUSTOS, VICTOR LAVALLE, J. HOLTHAM, MARIA FRÖLICH, AND MORE!

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS, MARIA FRÖLICH, AND MORE!

Cover by CHRISCROSS

On Sale 2/16