Superstar Artist Olivier Coipel's 'Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover' #1 Revealed
Check out the final variant cover for 'Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover' #1, on sale June 22.
Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate Pride Month this year with an monumental giant-sized one-shot showcasing some of comics’ most iconic LGBTQAI+ heroes in an incredible range of stories by LGBTQAI+ superstars and emerging talent! Today, fans can get their first look at a brand-new variant cover for 2022’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE drawn by superstar artist Olivier Coipel.
Once again lending his acclaimed talents to Marvel’s Pride Month celebration, Coipel’s extraordinary cover showcases three of Marvel’s most prominent LGBTQAI+ heroes: the mutant speedster and first openly gay Marvel hero Northstar, divine warrior Angela, and America Chavez, breakout Young Avenger and star of the upcoming DEFENDERS BEYOND.
Check out Coipel’s uplifting piece below and stay tuned next week for a sneak peek at MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, including the reveal of the new hero debuting in its pages!
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, ANDREW WHEELER, ALYSSA WONG, GRACE FREUD, IRA MADISON III, & DANNY LORE
Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, TED BRANDT, RO STEIN, LORENZO SUZI, BRITTNEY WILLIAMS, KEI ZAMA, SCOTT B. HENDERSON & LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by NICK ROBLES
Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL
On Sale 6/22
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Moon Knight’: Explaining the Ambiguous Ending for Marc Spector and Steven Grant