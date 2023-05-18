'Marvel's Voices: X-Men' #1 Taps into the Heart of the X-Men Mythos
A special mutant-focused 'Marvel's Voices' one-shot arrives this August.
All year long, Marvel Comics proudly spotlights diverse storytelling in various, star-studded MARVEL'S VOICES anthologies! Whether focused on certain communities or zooming in on specific corners of the Marvel Universe, MARVEL'S VOICES proves that the Marvel Universe truly is the world outside your window. This August, MARVEL'S VOICES continues this tradition with a batch of all-new stories celebrating Marvel’s mightiest mutants in MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN #1!
Over the last few decades, the X-Men franchise has shined as a beacon of diversity with its incredible cast of characters from different backgrounds and cultures and its thought-provoking approach to social issues. Join an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent in celebrating the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy and bright future in a wide range of thrilling tales.
From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history—delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. Here’s some of what fans can look forward to:
- Jay Edidin, co-host of the hit X-Men podcast Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men and known for his acclaimed work on Marvel titles like X-MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1 and the CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC on Marvel Unlimited, tells a heartfelt tale about Mystique and Destiny set during the couple’s time leading the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.
- Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz, best-selling Brazilian fantasy novelists and screenwriters, take one Marvel’s most iconic couples out on a date in their first Marvel story! Gambit drags Rogue out for a romantic night out to… rob the Thieves Guild?!
- Plus an all-new story by current X-Men architect Al Ewing, superstar writer Greg Pak’s return to the X-Men with a touching tale centered around Jubilee and some unexpected guest stars, and much more!
MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN #1
Written by GREG PAK, AL EWING, JAY EDIDIN, RAPHAEL DRACCON, CAROLINA MUNHÓZ & MORE
Art by JAN BAZALDUA, JETHRO MORALES, NINA VAKUEVA, WILTON SANTOS, DANIEL BAYLISS, GUSTAVO VARGAS & MORE
Cover by BERNARD CHANG
Variant Cover by BETSY COLA
Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
On Sale 8/16
The all-star lineup will also include a group of the industry’s hottest art talents and rising stars including Marvel’s Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua, Nina Vakueva, Wilton Santos, and Jethro Morales, plus newcomers to the Marvel Universe like Daniel Bayliss, Gustavo Vargas, and more! Check out Bernard Chang’s cover now and stay tuned for more information, including additional story details and creator announcements, in the coming weeks!
