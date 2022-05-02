May 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

X-Men legend John Proudstar will also get a new beginning in Nyla Rose, Steve Orlando and David Cutler's GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1. An All Elite Wrestling superstar, Rose will slam into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action. This mega-sized one-shot will grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird’s recent resurrection, as he discovers the world he has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community.

While Thunderbird explores this brave new world, a group of other X-Men will race to the stars in MARAUDERS #2, which will send the Marauders into Shi’ar space on a collision course with an explosive secret, spurred by the crew’s malicious eighth member: Cassandra Nova. What could possibly go wrong? And unfortunately for them, the Shi’ar Majestrix has raised an imperial armada to stop the Marauders in their tracks!

Meanwhile, AVENGERS FOREVER #5 by Jason Aaron and James Towe will introduce the Doom of All Dooms. All we know about the leader of the new Multiversal Masters of Evil is that he calls himself Doom Supreme and that universe after universe keeps crumbling before him, but in a multiverse filled with world-conquering versions of Victor Von Doom, what makes this one the Doom Above All?

Additionally, Tochi Onyebuchi, Enid Balam and Ramon Bachs will bring T'Challa's new origin story to a close in BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4, which will see him grappling with the choice his father tried to make: keep Wakanda closed off and safe, or open up and offer aid to the rest of the world? As a test case, he invites the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, and ends up needing their help to battle a now-super-powered Klaw as he tries again to infiltrate the country and steal its precious vibranium for himself. IRON MAN #19 will also conclude The Books of Korvac story arc, in which Tony Stark must face Michael Korvac once again, and once and for all.

Return to Nueva York, rediscover the Marvel Universe with Thunderbird, head into space with the Marauders, cross the Multiverse with Doctor Doom, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

