Published February 3, 2023

Relive the Epic Phase Three Films of the 'Infinity Saga' with More MCU Variant Covers

Check out the remaining 'Infinity Saga' Phase 3 covers, on sale starting in March.

by Marvel

This year, Marvel Comics continues its popular line of INFINITY SAGA VARIANT COVERS!

Highlighting each and every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, these covers see some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art. The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga. Revealed last month, the first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Covers will hit stands in February. And today, readers can check out the rest which will be featured on titles starting in March.

Peach Momoko puts a spin on Carol Danvers’ triumphant moment from Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. Aaron Kuder captures the high-octane fun of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Mahmud Asrar recreates the explosive brawl between Thor and Hulk from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok. Steve McNiven depicts the dramatic confrontation between Captain America and Iron Man from Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War. Steve Skroce draws a stunning portrait of Stephen Strange’s rise as the sorcerer supereme from Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange. And Ken Lashley introduces readers to the world and characters of Wakanda as seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Aaron Kuder

On Sale 3/15
BLACK PANTHER #15 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY
CAPTAIN MARVEL #47 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 3/22
DOCTOR STRANGE #1 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

On Sale 3/29
THOR #32 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 4/12
CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

Check them out below and collect them all at your local comic shop in the months ahead!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

BLACK PANTHER #15 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

