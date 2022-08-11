Heroes from the Darkest Corners of the Marvel Universe Assemble in the New 'Midnight Suns' Comic Trailer

The saga that follows will impact the very fabric of magic in the main Marvel Comics universe, revealing deep secrets and impacting characters such as Agatha Harkness, Doctor Doom, the students of Strange Academy, and more! See the team fight like hell to overcome the darkest of threats in the all-new MIDNIGHT SUNS trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!

“This series has some twists and turns that pay homage to things that I love about this genre of the Marvel Universe,” Sacks told CBR in a recent interview. “This is my first book with magic. It's been great playing with some of those fantasy elements and some of the real-world horrors threaded in via allegory. That stuff made me a fan of Doctor Strange and the original Midnight Sons. So, it's been such a blessing to get to play in this part of the sandbox.