Comics
Published December 24, 2022

Miles Morales Counts Down to Christmas in a New Holiday Special

Read the one-shot “43” on the Marvel Unlimited app.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Carlos Hernandez, Zé Carlos, and Erick Arciniega: Can Miles Morales save Nochebuena in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30?

In this holiday special one-shot, exclusive to Marvel’s Infinity Comics lineup, Miles Morales: Spider-Man takes the spotlight to save Christmas Eve, also known as Nochebuena among many Spanish-speaking communities. Miles is trying his best to fight a crime wave and get to his mother’s Nochebuena fundraiser on time. But will Miles risk disappointing the people he loves most over saving someone in need?

Preview from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30.
Read the Miles Morales holiday special in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #30, and dive into more holiday season picks on Marvel Unlimited!

In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

