Comics
Published September 8, 2021

Miles Morales Swings into his Biggest Year Yet with Special Anniversary Issue

All-star lineup of talent celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Miles Morales in ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #30 on September 29!

by Marvel

In addition to a collection of variant covers, Marvel Comics will also be celebrating 10 years of Miles Morales with a special double-sized issue of his current ongoing series!

On sale this month, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 will be a major turning point in the legacy of the young Spider-Man featuring the debut of a brand-new costume designed by artist Chase Conley. The series creative team, writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero, will be joined by a web of incredible talent including the creative minds behind the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, two-time Oscar nominee Kemp Powers, and Miles Morales co-creator Sara Pichelli.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 Cover by Taurin Clarke
Miles Morales’ future has never looked brighter! Check out all four covers below and pick up MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 when it hits stands on September 29!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30
Written by SALADIN AHMED, PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER, KEMP POWERS, JEFF LOVENESS, and CODY ZIGLAR!
Art by CARMEN CARNERO, SARA PICHELLI and ANTHONY PIPER
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Design Variant Cover by CHASE CONLEY
Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI & RACHELLE ROSENBERG
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON & MATTHEW WILSON
On Sale 9/29!

Marvel Comics Reveals 8 New Tentpole Titles

VeVe Closes Out 'Marvel Month' with Two Additional Premium Drops

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

September 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 3

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 Cover by Taurin Clarke

