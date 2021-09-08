Miles Morales Swings into his Biggest Year Yet with Special Anniversary Issue

In addition to a collection of variant covers, Marvel Comics will also be celebrating 10 years of Miles Morales with a special double-sized issue of his current ongoing series!

On sale this month, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30 will be a major turning point in the legacy of the young Spider-Man featuring the debut of a brand-new costume designed by artist Chase Conley. The series creative team, writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Carmen Carnero, will be joined by a web of incredible talent including the creative minds behind the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, two-time Oscar nominee Kemp Powers, and Miles Morales co-creator Sara Pichelli.