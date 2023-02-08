Meet M.O.D.O.K., A.I.M.'s Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing

M.O.D.O.K.’s Origins

Originally, M.O.D.O.K. was a low-level A.I.M. employee named George Tarleton. There are a few different stories that explain just how Tarleton became affiliated with the group. In one, George was the son of Alvin Tarleton, AKA A.I.M. Agent 001, a founder of the organization. According to this version, George was hired to be A.I.M.’s janitor due to his general ineptitude. However, in other stories, he was one of A.I.M.’s scientists. It was during that time he met—and had a brief romantic relationship—with future Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini.

Regardless of his specific role in the organization, Tarleton was part of A.I.M. while it was working on the reality-manipulating Cosmic Cube. To better study the object, A.I.M.’s leadership decided to enhance a person’s brain and turn them into the Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing, AKA M.O.D.O.C. As a result, Tarleton was forcibly transformed, causing his head to grow to a terrifying size. He also began using a hoverchair—the weapons-bearing Doomsday Chair—to get around.

M.O.D.O.C.’s creation ended poorly for A.I.M.’s leaders. Shortly after the procedure, Tarleton turned on those who’d altered him, killing many in the process, and took control of the group. He then dubbed himself M.O.D.O.K.