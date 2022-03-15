Moon Knight Faces His Greatest Test... The Truth

Exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, MOON KNIGHT: WELCOME TO NEW EGPYT INFINITY COMIC is the Infinity Comics adaptation of MOON KNIGHT (2016) #1-7, and is designed to be read on phone or tablet. Creators Jeff Lemire, Greg Smallwood, and Jordie Bellaire will plunge you into the hidden mindscape of Marc Spector (and his multiple identities), a mired place of truths and lies. As the mercenary Moon Knight, Spector has been fighting criminals and keeping New York City safe for years... or has he? When he wakes up in an insane asylum with no powers and a lifetime's worth of medical records, his whole reason for being is called into question. Something is wrong, but is that something Marc Spector himself? The answers await in “New Egypt.”

Fresh chapters of the ten-part vertical series will release each week, with issues #1-3 available to read in the app right now.

