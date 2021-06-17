Ms. Marvel Returns in New Comic Series From Best-Selling Author Samira Ahmed

Ahmed, known for her groundbreaking work in Young Adult fiction, will take one of Marvel’s brightest stars to new heights, diving deeper into Kamala’s powers and the strength behind what makes her a hero. Kamala has been an Avenger, a Champion, and even the Chosen One…what comes next?

"For kids of color, Muslim kids, there was literally zero representation when I was growing up," Ahmed told Entertainment Weekly. “So when Sana and Willow announced Ms. Marvel, I was just so stunned. My heart soars for all the kids who will have Ms. Marvel comics as part of their childhood.

“I always tell people that in all my fiction there's this through-line of the 'revolutionary girl.' What girl is more revolutionary than Kamala Khan?”

After an explosion of interdimensional proportions at her cousin’s lab in Chicago, Kamala Khan's world is turned upside down....and into a Bollywood set?! Ms. Marvel's powers are on the fritz and time is running out to figure out what exactly is going on.

“Fans that have been there from day one will love to see how we're playing around with her powers, exploring them, and maybe pushing them,” Ahmed teased. “I don't want to give any spoilers, but there are gonna be some questions that arise about the source of her powers and what that means.

“We're definitely going to have some food in there, we're definitely gonna have some pretty striking South Asian cultural elements that people are gonna see right off the bat in the series. There are gonna be some familiar faces and fan favorites, but also some new faces... Willow and then Saladin have created such an incredible world. I'm just excited to explore it and even push it out a little further."

Be there for Ms. Marvel’s wildest era yet when MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1 hits stands on September 15!