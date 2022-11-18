Namor's Best 'Imperius Rex' Moments

For as long as Namor has ruled his undersea kingdom, two words have defined the Sub-Mariner’s reign: “Imperius Rex!” With that commanding phrase, Namor declares his royal will and sovereign power as the ruler of Atlantis during Atlantean ceremony or just before jumping into battle. Loosely translated from Latin, “Imperius Rex!” means “Empire King,” but it stands as a clear warning to anyone who dares to defy Namor’s will across the Marvel Universe.

Namor first used “Imperius Rex!” in TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #70, where a Stan Lee, Gene Colan, and Vince Colletta story kicked off his solo adventures in the modern Marvel Universe. However, the phrase quickly evolved into a battle cry that Namor still uses today. Now, we’re taking a closer look at some of Namor’s most memorable “Imperius Rex” moments.

TALES TO ASTONISH #87

Since its debut, “Imperius Rex!” has become a rallying cry for Namor, Namora, and their fellow Atlanteans. In a Stan Lee and Adam Austin story from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #77, Namor says, “Imperius Rex!” for the first time after making a formal royal decree, cementing its importance in Atlantean culture.

Then, in a Stan Lee and Bill Everett story from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #87, Namor declares “Imperius Rex!” after defeating the warlord Krang, one of his most enduring undersea rivals, in a challenge for the throne of Atlantis. With it, Namor reconfirmed himself as the ruling “Prince of Atlantis, the Emperor of the Deep, the Lord of the Seven Seas, and the Supreme Commander of the Undersea Legions.”