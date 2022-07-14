The History of Atlantis

Namor, Prince of Atlantis

The modern history of Atlantis is deeply tied to Namor the Sub-Mariner, its most famous resident and frequent ruler. The Sub-Mariner is the son of the Atlantean Princess Fen and human sea captain Leonard McKenzie. Due to his mixed heritage, Namor is a mutant with enhanced strength, speed, endurance, and flight, all of which eclipses the considerable abilities of other Atlanteans.

Like all Atlanteans, Prince Namor was raised to be inherently suspicious of the surface world. In some of his earliest adventures, the Sub-Mariner even attacked New York City and fought the original Human Torch. However, Namor eventually joined the Torch, Captain America, Bucky, and their allies in the Invaders and the All-Winners Squad during World War II. While he ostensibly joined the war effort to protect Atlantis, the Sub-Mariner briefly endured the first of several exiles from Atlantis for helping the surface world.

After an encounter with the telepath Paul Destine and a powerful Atlantean artifact called the Serpent Crown, Namor lost his memories and spent years wandering around the surface world. In FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #4, Johnny Storm’s Human Torch found the amnesiac Namor and restored his memories by dropping him into the ocean. Although Namor’s first encounters with the Fantastic Four ended in battle, the Sub-Mariner soon became infatuated with the Invisible Woman and evolved into a regular ally of the entire team.

While Namor has taken Atlantis to the brink of war and allied himself with Doctor Doom more than once, the Sub-Mariner has saved the surface world just as many times as a member of the Avengers and the X-Men and as a co-founder of the Defenders. Some of Namor’s family members also followed in his heroic footsteps. For instance, Namora fought alongside Namor during her cousin’s early adventures and as one of the Agents of Atlas, and her daughter Namorita was a founding member of the New Warriors.