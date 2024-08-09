'Negasonic Teenage Warhead' #1 Gives Marvel's Superstar Mutant Punk Her First Solo Print Comic

Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s first-ever solo story arrives at your local comic shop this November!

The X-Men character, who became a breakout star thanks to her appearances in the Deadpool films, was spotlighted in an acclaimed arc of MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC on Marvel Unlimited last year. Now, that entire saga by writer Andrew Wheeler and artist Carola Borelli will be collected in print of the first time in NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1.

This one-shot will also include an all-new Negasonic adventure by Wheeler and artist Eleonora Carlini! This whirlwind story sees the young reality-warping telepath team up with Deadpool against the TVA in the name of love!

Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she’ll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she’s never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like—wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?!