'Negasonic Teenage Warhead' #1 Gives Marvel's Superstar Mutant Punk Her First Solo Print Comic
On sale in November, 'Negasonic Teenage Warhead' #1 will collect the character’s entire 'Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic' arc in print along with an all-new story by the returning creative team.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s first-ever solo story arrives at your local comic shop this November!
The X-Men character, who became a breakout star thanks to her appearances in the Deadpool films, was spotlighted in an acclaimed arc of MARVEL’S VOICES INFINITY COMIC on Marvel Unlimited last year. Now, that entire saga by writer Andrew Wheeler and artist Carola Borelli will be collected in print of the first time in NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1.
This one-shot will also include an all-new Negasonic adventure by Wheeler and artist Eleonora Carlini! This whirlwind story sees the young reality-warping telepath team up with Deadpool against the TVA in the name of love!
Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she’ll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she’s never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like—wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?!
NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1
Written by ANDREW WHEELER
Art by CAROLA BORELLI & ELEONORA CARLINI
Cover by PACO MEDINA
Variant Cover by AUDREY MOK
On Sale 11/6
Check out all-new covers by artists Paco Medina and Audrey Mock and preorder NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1 at your local comic shop today!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!