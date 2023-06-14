Comics
Published June 14, 2023

Sink Your Teeth Into Blade's New Era

Check out all the covers and a first look at Bryan Hill and Elena Casagrande’s 'Blade' #1, on sale July 19.

by Marvel

A new age of vampire hunting begins next month! Blade, the Daywalker, is back in an all-new ongoing solo series written by Bryan Hill (KILLMONGER) and drawn by Marvel’s Stormbreaker Elena Casagrande (BLACK WIDOW).

Blade’s latest saga will kick off when he unknowingly unleashes a dark, ancient power that’s been simmering for centuries… Known only as the Adana, Marvel’s entire supernatural underworld will be thrown in turmoil and it’s up to Blade to handle it — or pay a pound of flesh for his mistake! Get ready for bloodbaths and blackmail as Hill and Casagrande return Blade to his gory glory!

“Blade is a treasured character for me,” Hill told Polygon. “Here, we have an opportunity to explore his history, reveal new aspects of his world and create a story that’s brutal, sexy, and bold as it travels into the world of monsters and magic.”

BLADE #1 will provide an ideal entry point into the saga of this horror and pop culture icon whose starpower is set to grow even larger in the years ahead.

Also, don’t miss a special prelude comic coming to Marvel Unlimited later this summer, BLADE: FIRST BITE Infinity Comic! Blade is forced to confront secrets from his past in order to find answers about his future in this revelatory plunge into the character’s history from Hill and artist Mack Chater!

BLADE #1 Cover by Elena Casagrande

BLADE #1
Written by BRYAN HILL 
Art and Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE 
Colors by JORDIE BELLAIRE
Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
Virgin Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
Marvel Icon Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
Windowshades Variant Cover by TOM REILLY
Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Blood Red Blank Variant Cover
On Sale 7/19

Check out all the BLADE #1 covers plus interior artwork, including a first look at Adana herself, and experience this pulse-pounding debut issue on July  19!

