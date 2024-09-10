Agatha Harkness Turns the House of Ideas Into a House of Horrors in 'Crypt Of Shadows' #1
Check out all the covers and learn more about this year’s 'Crypt of Shadows' #1, Marvel Comics’ annual Halloween one-shot that tells chilling new tales set in the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe!
This October, Marvel Comics reopens the crypt with a new installment of CRYPT OF SHADOWS!
The hit one-shot that spotlights the mystical, monstrous, and downright terrifying characters of the Marvel Universe is back for another year of horrors, and this time around, Agatha Harkness plays hostess, introducing stories and adventures that will keep readers spooked all throughout the Halloween season! Today, fans can check out all three covers and learn more about the featured stories and creators.
As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, the heroes of the Marvel Universe find themselves once again facing the terrors that lie in the dark! From creatures that lurk in the deep to sinister sorcery, don’t miss out as your favorite heroes get put through the wringer and are forced to face down the malevolent forces of the Marvel Universe! Pick up this terrifying tome at your own peril, True Believers!
Here’s what to look forward to:
- Prepare to be spellbound Agatha Harkness guides you through the danger and mystery that awaits! But beware--there’s always a ulterior motive with this witch. Discover what Agatha is really brewing in a delightful framing story from current SCARLET WITCH (2024) scribe Steve Orlando and artist Claire Roe.
- The Curse of the Man-Thing spreads from the swamp to the seas, placing him in the crosshairs of the King of Atlantis, Namor! See them duke it out in this gruesome tale from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Raffaele Ienco.
- Kraven the MONSTER Hunter! The iconic Spidey villain dares to target Jack Russell, Werewolf By Night, but bites off more than he can shew when Blade arrives to help his old friend! Find out who is left standing in this bloody battle written by Jason Loo and drawn by Carlos Magno.
- Joshua Jovan, the seasoned monster hunter from Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, makes his comic book debut in a story by writer Chris Condon and artist Djibril Morissette. Jovan falls through the Last Door and finds himself face-to-face with his greatest prey yet—the Scarlet Witch!
CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO, BENJAMIN PERCY, JASON LOO & CHRIS CONDON
Art by CLAIRE ROE, RAFFAELE IENCO, CARLOS MAGNO & DJIBRIL MORISSETTE
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
Variant Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS
On Sale 10/16
Check out the covers and preorder CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1 at your local comic shop today!
