What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August
Enter a world without Avengers in ‘Heroes Reborn,’ plus new solo series starring Shang-Chi and Reptil!
This month: Shang-Chi takes on the heroes of the Marvel Universe as Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan return for the next chapter of this fighting legend in SHANG-CHI (2021) #1! But wait—shouldn’t Shang-Chi be on the same side as Spider-Man and Captain America!? Plus, teen hero Reptil is on the brink of extinction in a new limited series, Silk’s solo run continues, and we enter a world without Avengers as the HEROES REBORN event kicks off! Follow along weekly for new tie-ins to this alt-universe epic starring the Squadron Supreme. All this and the prelude to the X-Men’s HELLFIRE GALA, rolling out next month.
See what other new series and titles are hitting Marvel Unlimited this August!
NEW ON AUGUST 2
- BETA RAY BILL #2
- BLACK WIDOW #6
- CABLE #10
- FANTASTIC FOUR #31
- HELLFIRE GALA GUIDE HELLFIRE GALA PRELUDE!
- M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #4 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25
- NEW MUTANTS #17
- SILK #2
- SPIDER-MAN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #11
- STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK - THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY COVERS BY CHRIS SPROUSE #1
- THE MARVELS #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- U.S.AGENT #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- X-MEN LEGENDS #3
NEW ON AUGUST 9
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- HELLIONS #11
- HEROES REBORN #1 EVENT DEBUT!
- IMMORTAL HULK #46
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5
- MARAUDERS #20
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA DIRECTOR'S CUT #1
- STRANGE ACADEMY #10
- THE UNION #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3
- X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1
NEW ON AUGUST 16
- BLACK CAT #6
- CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3
- FANTASTIC FOUR #32
- GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM #1
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14
- HEROES REBORN #2
- HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD #1 HEROES REBORN TIE-IN!
- HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1 HEROES REBORN TIE-IN!
- SILK #3
- SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #2
- SPIDER-WOMAN #12
- STAR WARS #13
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5
- X-CORP #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- X-FACTOR #9
NEW ON AUGUST 23
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #3
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #29
- CHAMPIONS #7
- DAREDEVIL #30
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #1
- HEROES REBORN #3
- IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1
- RUNAWAYS #36
- SHANG-CHI #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #2
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #3
- WAY OF X #2
- WOLVERINE #12
NEW ON AUGUST 30
- ALIEN #3
- BETA RAY BILL #3
- BLACK PANTHER #25 SERIES COMPLETE!
- BLACK WIDOW #7
- HEROES REBORN #4
- HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE #1 HEROES REBORN TIE-IN!
- HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY #1 HEROES REBORN TIE-IN!
- HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON #1 HEROES REBORN TIE-IN!
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #26
- NEW MUTANTS #18
- REPTIL #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #10
- THE MARVELS #2
- X-MEN #20
