What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August

An all-new era for Spider-Man and Captain America: Sam Wilson, plus the unexplored past of Obi-Wan Kenobi!

by Robyn Belt

Ms. Marvel

This August—Celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man with a brand-new chapter in the life of the Wall-Crawler! Peter Parker is on the outs with the Fantastic Four. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man—except for Doctor Octopus. What did Spider-Man do?! Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi remembers his days as a young Jedi initiate, Sam Wilson soars as Captain America once more, and the greatest Asian Super Heroes star in an anthology special from the MARVEL’S VOICES lineup! And, what Otherworld quest lies ahead for Captain Britain’s KNIGHTS OF X?

Cover to THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1

Grab the full list of new series and weekly titles here!

NEW ON AUGUST 1

NEW ON AUGUST 8

NEW ON AUGUST 15

NEW ON AUGUST 22

NEW ON AUGUST 29

