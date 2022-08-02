What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August
An all-new era for Spider-Man and Captain America: Sam Wilson, plus the unexplored past of Obi-Wan Kenobi!
This August—Celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man with a brand-new chapter in the life of the Wall-Crawler! Peter Parker is on the outs with the Fantastic Four. He’s on the outs with the Avengers. He’s on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man—except for Doctor Octopus. What did Spider-Man do?! Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi remembers his days as a young Jedi initiate, Sam Wilson soars as Captain America once more, and the greatest Asian Super Heroes star in an anthology special from the MARVEL’S VOICES lineup! And, what Otherworld quest lies ahead for Captain Britain’s KNIGHTS OF X?
Grab the full list of new series and weekly titles here!
NEW ON AUGUST 1
- ALIEN #11
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- CARNAGE #2
- HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MADNESS #1
- KNIGHTS OF X #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #5 SERIES FINALE!
- PUNISHER #2
- SABRETOOTH #3
- SILK #4
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #4
- STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #4
- THOR #24 ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL!
NEW ON AUGUST 8
- AVENGERS FOREVER #5
- BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #4
- BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4 SERIES FINALE!
- GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- IRON MAN #19
- MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #3
- MARAUDERS #2
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA #1
- STAR WARS #23
- STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
NEW ON AUGUST 15
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1
- SHANG-CHI #12
- STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #3
- WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #3
- X-MEN #11
NEW ON AUGUST 22
- ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 SERIES FINALE!
- ETERNALS #12 SERIES FINALE!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #43
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #2
- IRON FIST #3
- MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- NEW MUTANTS #25
- SILK #5
- SPIDER-PUNK #2
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #20
- STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #2
- THE MARVELS #10
- THOR #25
- VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #2
- WOLVERINE #21
- WOLVERINE: PATCH #2
- X-CELLENT #3
- X-FORCE #28
- X-MEN RED #2
NEW ON AUGUST 29
