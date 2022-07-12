Marvel Unlimited Hits 30,000 Comics

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.

READ AVENGERS UNLIMITED #1 FOR FREE!

Marvel Unlimited, an award-winning digital comics subscription service, now offers its readers instant access to 30,000+ issues from the latest and greatest stories to a back catalog spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics!

To celebrate this enormous milestone, Marvel Unlimited is offering fans 30 free comics in honor of 30,000 starting points! From ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000), classic X-MEN (1991), to modern hits like THOR: GOD OF THUNDER (2012), dive into these issue #1s and start your journey into comics. Or, if you’re a Marvel Unlimited member, discover your next series to binge!