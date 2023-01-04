What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This January
The apocalyptic finale to ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day,’ legendary creators reunite for ‘Spider-Man,’ and the world of ‘Wakanda’ awaits!
This January—get ready for the final judgment in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #6! Then, the end of the Spider-Verse as we know it arrives in SPIDER-MAN (2022), WAKANDA (2022) answers the question, “What is Wakanda without the Black Panther,” and NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) takes readers—and the Sub-Mariner—a century into the future. Plus, a new chapter begins for STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!
Grab the full list of new series and titles here!
NEW ON JANUARY 2
- A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- ANT-MAN #3
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #5
- DAMAGE CONTROL #2
- DEFENDERS: BEYOND #3
- GAMBIT #3
- GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #3
- MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #42 SERIES FINALE!
- SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #3
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24
- STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #6
- THOR #27
- THUNDERBOLTS #2
- WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #3
- X-MEN #15
NEW ON JANUARY 9
- A.X.E.: STARFOX #1 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- A.X.E.: X-MEN #1 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- ANT-MAN #4 SERIES FINALE!
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #5
- EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #5 SERIES FINALE!
- HULK #9
- JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #5 SERIES FINALE!
- MARAUDERS #7
- MIRACLEMAN #0
- NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #5 SERIES FINALE!
- SPIDER-MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #4
- TOMB OF DRACULA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- X-MEN RED #7 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
NEW ON JANUARY 16
- A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- ALL-OUT AVENGERS #2
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11
- BLACK PANTHER #10
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- DAREDEVIL #4
- FANTASTIC FOUR #48 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- GAMBIT #4
- GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4
- GHOST RIDER #7
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #7 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- LEGION OF X #6 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER #1
- STAR WARS #28
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1
- STAR WARS: VISIONS #1
- VENOM #11
- WAKANDA #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- WOLVERINE #25 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- X-FORCE #32 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
NEW ON JANUARY 23
- ALIEN #2
- AVENGERS #61
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #6
- CARNAGE #7
- CRYPT OF SHADOWS #1
- DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- DEFENDERS: BEYOND #4
- IRON MAN #24
- MIDNIGHT SUNS #2
- MOON KNIGHT #16
- PREDATOR #3
- SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #4
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #28
- THOR #28
- X-FORCE #33 A.X.E. TIE-IN!
- X-MEN #16
NEW ON JANUARY 30
- A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 EVENT FINALE!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12
- AVENGERS FOREVER #10
- DAMAGE CONTROL #3
- IRON CAT #5 SERIES FINALE!
- MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #5 SERIES FINALE!
- MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1
- NEW MUTANTS #31
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25
- STRANGE #7
- STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1
- THE VARIANTS #4
- THUNDERBOLTS #3
- ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #3
- VENOM #12
- WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #4 SERIES FINALE!
- WOLVERINE #26
- X-MEN LEGENDS #3
- X-TERMINATORS #2
