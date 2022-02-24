New Series Takes Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on a Thrilling Journey Across the Marvel Universe

Moon Girl is back to take the entire Marvel Universe by storm! This summer, Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur will star in a series of new one-shots that will pair the super genius with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes. These action-packed adventures will see the fan-favorite hero on a grand tour of the Marvel Universe as she uses her intellect to save the day alongside with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more. With a brand-new solo series on the horizon, these one-shot issues will further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero. It all kicks off in June’s MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1 by acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara!

“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true,” Mashigo said. “Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”