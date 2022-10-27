New Variant Covers Honor Marvel's Grand Tradition of No-Prizes
All-new No-Prize Variant Covers hit stands this February.
Coveted by generations of True Believers, Marvel Comics’ legendary No-Prizes return in the form of eye-catching new variant covers this February!
Coined by Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel No-Prize was originally awarded to fans who called out continuity errors in stories and later were given to those who could expertly explain them away! Over the years, the term and format of the prize itself evolved in many ways, but the spirit of it has remained the same.
Celebrating this staple of comics fandom, these variant covers will take readers back to the glory days of the No-Prize by utilizing photographs of the actual iconic envelopes that were mailed out to “winners” in decades past!
On Sale 2/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 NO-PRIZE VARIANT COVER
BLACK PANTHER #14 NO-PRIZE VARIANT COVER
On Sale 2/15
HULK #12 NO-PRIZE VARIANT COVER
Check out the three No-Prize Variant Covers and stay tuned for announcements about exciting Marvel Comics variant cover programs coming your way in the months ahead!
