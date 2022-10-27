Comics
Published October 27, 2022

New Variant Covers Honor Marvel's Grand Tradition of No-Prizes

All-new No-Prize Variant Covers hit stands this February.

by Marvel

Coveted by generations of True Believers, Marvel Comics’ legendary No-Prizes return in the form of eye-catching new variant covers this February!

Coined by Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel No-Prize was originally awarded to fans who called out continuity errors in stories and later were given to those who could expertly explain them away! Over the years, the term and format of the prize itself evolved in many ways, but the spirit of it has remained the same.

Celebrating this staple of comics fandom, these variant covers will take readers back to the glory days of the No-Prize by utilizing photographs of the actual iconic envelopes that were mailed out to “winners” in decades past!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 No-Prize Variant Cover

On Sale 2/8
BLACK PANTHER #14 NO-PRIZE VARIANT COVER 

On Sale 2/15
HULK #12 NO-PRIZE VARIANT COVER 

Check out the three No-Prize Variant Covers and stay tuned for announcements about exciting Marvel Comics variant cover programs coming your way in the months ahead!

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T'Challa)
on sale 2/8

