Comics
Published October 7, 2022

NYCC 2022: 'Bloodline: Daughter of Blade' Returns in New Series by Danny Lore & Karen S. Darboe

Brielle Brooks learns the true meaning of her deadly legacy in Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe's upcoming 'Bloodline: Daughter of Blade' series.

by Marvel

Brielle Brooks is about to inherit one deadly legacy.

Introduced earlier this year in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN, the daughter of Blade makes her long-awaited return in BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE by the new hero’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe.

Brielle is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say—it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her… she's about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as Blade!

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 cover by Karen S. Darboe

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 (OF 5)
Written by DANNY LORE
Art and Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE
On Sale 2/1

Don't miss Brielle Brooks's return in BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE by Danny Lore and Karen S. Darboe, on sale Februrary 1!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

In this article: Blade (Eric Brooks), New York Comic Con 2022

