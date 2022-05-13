Patsy Walker: From Romance Comic Star to Super Hero

Hellcat has faced some pretty incredible challenges over the years. Nevertheless, she has overcome them all and seized the opportunity to shine as a leader and a hero. As we get closer to Iron Man’s upcoming proposal to her in IRON MAN #20 and the fallout from that in IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1, let's look back at Patsy’s history and the rollercoaster ride that took her from a romance comic lead to a full-fledged Super Hero.

Early Stardom

Patsy is a rare example of a Super Hero who, at least in her early life, was more famous as herself than as her alter ego. Growing up, Patsy was the star of a comic book written by her mother, Dorothy, which was based on a fictionalized version of her life. The book, as well as Patsy’s stint as a fashion model, threw her into the spotlight at an early age. However, as she mentioned in IRON MAN # 18, Patsy struggled with the fact her mother spent more time writing an idealized version of her than connecting with her real daughter.

Patsy was cast as an “America’s Sweetheart,” despite never actually wanting the fame, and she was relieved when the comic book series finally came to an end. Nonetheless, all those years of constant exposure to comic books left her with an admiration for Super Heroes.

Patsy grew up in the suburban town of Centerville, where she dated Robert “Buzz” Baxter and worked through drama with frenemy Hedy Wolfe. Patsy and Buzz got married, and it looked like they were headed toward a happily-ever-after.