July 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week will also chart Wolverine and Beast's path for FALL OF X, as only one of 'em is left standing after these Clone Wars—and it ain't no clone. In Benjamin Percy and Juan Jose Ryp's WOLVERINE (2020) #35, the brutal finale of Wolverine's Clone Saga sets the stage for Logan's next journey and presages things to come for Krakoa.

Likewise, INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #8 by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri will tie into the Hellfire Gala as well. As the X-Men throw their latest event, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

Meanwhile, the Maker plans to make sure Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all in Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's ULTIMATE INVASION (2023) #2. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be…

Then, before Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet launch Jennifer Walters into her new series SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023), catch their final issue of SHE-HULK with SHE-HULK (2022) #15! Here, Scoundrel pushes She-Hulk to the limit in her final push to save all of NYC from her newest rogue, while the Fight Club has their hands full taking on an alien horde.

Over in AVENGERS (2023) #3 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, the first Tribulation Event strikes the Earth! The Avengers fly into action as the Ashen Combine—a collection of the Multiverse's greatest monsters—descends from the Impossible City to follow their respective appetites. Cityslayers all, pursuing the assassination of metropolitan areas for sport!

Additionally, Spider-Legend Gerry Conway returns to his most famous Spider-Story for WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN (2023) #1 along with co-writer Jody Houser and artist Ramon Bachs! WHAT IF Gwen Stacy didn't die on the bridge that day, but Spider-Man did?! 'Nuff said, I presume!

Attend the Hellfire Gala, witness the Avengers' first Tribulation Event, behold the Maker's plans for the Ultimate Universe, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1

AVENGERS (2023) #3

AVENGERS: BEYOND (2023) #5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #5

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY (2023) #3

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER (2023) #3

DAREDEVIL & ECHO (2023) #3

DEADPOOL (2022) #9

GHOST RIDER (2022) #16

HALLOWS' EVE (2023) #5

HELLCAT (2023) #5

I AM IRON MAN (2023) #5

INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #2

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #8

PREDATOR (2023) #5

SHE-HULK (2022) #15

SILK (2023) #3

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED (2023) #4

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 (2023) #2

STORM (2023) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #30

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #5

ULTIMATE INVASION (2023) #2

VENOM (2021) #23

WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN (2023) #1

WOLVERINE (2020) #35

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 (2023) #1

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN OR SPIDER-CLONE? TPB

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 4 HC

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS TIMELESS COVER

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 2: THE RED FIST SAGA PART TWO TPB

HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: HULK PLANET TPB

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: DARK WEB TPB

SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE TPB

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS GN-TPB

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION: JUSTICE, LIKE LIGHTNING TPB

TRIALS OF X VOL. 11 TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE OMEGA (2023) #1

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE (2023) #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA: UNFORGIVEN (2022) #1

HELLCAT (2023) #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2022) #5

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #2

NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #3

PUNISHER (2022) #11

RED GOBLIN (2023) #3

SHE-HULK (2022) #12

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #3

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #6

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #24

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #2

X-FORCE (2019) #39

X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #5

