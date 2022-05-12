Patsy Walker Returns to Her Roots in a Classic Teen Rom-Com
Read ‘Patsy Walker Infinity Comic’ #1 on the Marvel Unlimited app, and hear from creators Trina Robbins and Derek Charm on how the ‘50s throwback was brought to life!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Marvel’s classic teen rom-com returns in PATSY WALKER INFINITY COMIC #1 as plucky Patsy Walker and her resourceful rival Hedy Wolfe enter a fierce competition to win a meet-and-greet with their favorite singer, the charming Chad Collins!
Written by Trina Robbins with interior art from Derek Charm and colorist Rico Renzi, this 1955-set vertical series hearkens back to Patsy Walker’s teen heroine beginnings. Right down to its cast. “I kept in all the traditional Patsy Walker characters: her girlfriend Nancy, her frenemy Hedy Wolfe, the boy they fight over, Buzz Baxter, and added some new characters,” teases series writer Robbins. “I loved Patsy Walker as a kid, and so did my girlfriends. We weren't the least bit interested in being Super Heroes; we wanted to be Patsy! So it's a dream come true for me to write her.”
For artist Derek Charm, tapping into the series’ retro style was a unique challenge—and a fun one. “The fashion and specific references are mostly from Trina, who provided tons of clippings from 50s fashion magazines and old Patsy comics. I was lucky enough to have some extra time to do character designs and find the right looks for each of the main characters based on Trina's references. That really helped get me in the visual mindset of the era. Besides that, my favorite part was adding all of the 50's design elements between panels and in the backgrounds, and really leaning into the iconography of the period. I also love the way Rico Renzi's 50's color palette brought everything to life.”
Grab your first look at PATSY WALKER INFINITY COMIC #1, and read new issues of the 4-part series every Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app!
